Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.21. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Endeavor Group.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on EDR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavor Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 35.07.

Shares of EDR traded down 0.25 on Wednesday, reaching 29.66. 356,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,469. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 31.77 and its 200-day moving average price is 28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of 22.02 and a 12 month high of 35.28.

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total transaction of 331,353.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total transaction of 754,614.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,770,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,202,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. 33.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavor Group (EDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.