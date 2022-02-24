Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Analysts expect Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.00. Elys Game Technology reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Elys Game Technology.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

In other Elys Game Technology news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. bought 24,200 shares of Elys Game Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $79,376.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 129,553 shares of company stock valued at $441,032. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 36,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. 2.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ELYS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $59.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 4.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95. Elys Game Technology has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $7.32.

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

