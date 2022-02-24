Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Capri posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $6.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPRI shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global downgraded Capri to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.05.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Capri by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,322,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,483,000 after buying an additional 723,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Capri by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,292,000 after purchasing an additional 103,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,077,000 after purchasing an additional 30,734 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Capri by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,867,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,212,000 after purchasing an additional 124,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Capri by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,584,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,867,000 after buying an additional 247,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

CPRI opened at $67.00 on Monday. Capri has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

