Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $533.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) will report $533.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $560.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $519.66 million. American Equity Investment Life reported sales of $497.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.24). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on AEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $458,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,108 shares of company stock worth $1,582,836 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 43.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,321,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,859 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 271.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,397,000 after buying an additional 1,026,365 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,924,000 after buying an additional 897,354 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $22,212,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1,183.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,275,000 after buying an additional 551,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEL traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.36. 11,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,693. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.15.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

