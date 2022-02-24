Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of Yiren Digital stock opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $215.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75. Yiren Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter. Yiren Digital had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 19.52%.
About Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.
