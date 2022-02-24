Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Yiren Digital stock opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $215.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75. Yiren Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter. Yiren Digital had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 19.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YRD. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Yiren Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Yiren Digital by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 42,427 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Yiren Digital by 260.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 40,807 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Yiren Digital by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 38,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. 1.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yiren Digital (Get Rating)

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.