YETI (NYSE:YETI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $59.00

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.00 and last traded at $60.55, with a volume of 2156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.29.

YETI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.28.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.94 million. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YETI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in YETI by 2,552.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,013,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,491 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in YETI by 1,550.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,046,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,714,000 after purchasing an additional 983,453 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 2,891.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 838,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,985,000 after purchasing an additional 810,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $60,545,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in YETI by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,014,000 after purchasing an additional 704,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About YETI (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

