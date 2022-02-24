Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Down 5.3%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) was down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 4,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,579,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $621.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of -1.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Yatsen by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the second quarter worth about $18,121,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yatsen by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after purchasing an additional 804,757 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

