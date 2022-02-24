Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Down 5.3%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) was down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 4,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,579,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $621.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of -1.39.
Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)
Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yatsen (YSG)
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.