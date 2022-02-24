YAM V3 Trading 26.2% Lower Over Last Week (YAM)

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 24th. YAM V3 has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $354,867.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YAM V3 coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000607 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00033621 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00109537 BTC.

YAM V3 Profile

YAM V3 (YAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,152,227 coins and its circulating supply is 13,177,276 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance . The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM V3

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars.

