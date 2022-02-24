Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $84.96

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $84.96 and last traded at $85.62, with a volume of 10763 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.15.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.40.

The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth $157,762,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,052,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,164,867,000 after acquiring an additional 852,446 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,155,000 after acquiring an additional 400,195 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 4,439.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,281,000 after acquiring an additional 336,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 721,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,582,000 after acquiring an additional 321,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

