XR Securities LLC Sells 25,465 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

XR Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,465 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 757,026 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,973,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 356,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,608,000 after acquiring an additional 19,045 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 90,599 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 16,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.35. 546,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,054,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

