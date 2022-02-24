XR Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,317. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.02 and its 200-day moving average is $120.15. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $88.68 and a one year high of $138.96. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

