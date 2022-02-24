XR Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

XR Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,443,000 after acquiring an additional 811,220 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,208,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,763,000 after acquiring an additional 706,041 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,733,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,718,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,955,000. 31.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIA stock traded down $7.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $324.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,776,065. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $305.68 and a 12 month high of $369.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $353.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

