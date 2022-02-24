Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share.

Shares of Xperi stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.27. The stock had a trading volume of 54,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,973. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average is $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.71. Xperi has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $25.03.

XPER has been the topic of several recent research reports. BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xperi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other Xperi news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Xperi by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Xperi by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 25,921 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Xperi by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 21,014 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Xperi by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 116,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xperi by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 54,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

