WPP (LON:WPP) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

WPP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,450 ($19.72) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($17.27) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,225 ($16.66) to GBX 1,475 ($20.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 980 ($13.33) to GBX 1,030 ($14.01) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WPP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,264.22 ($17.19).

Shares of WPP opened at GBX 1,096 ($14.91) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £12.54 billion and a PE ratio of 26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 846.20 ($11.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.75). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,161.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,069.17.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

