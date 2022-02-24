Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) Market Capitalization Achieves $955,585.66

Wolf Safe Poor People (CURRENCY:WSPP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Wolf Safe Poor People has a market cap of $955,585.66 and approximately $8,621.00 worth of Wolf Safe Poor People was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wolf Safe Poor People has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One Wolf Safe Poor People coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042181 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.48 or 0.06833651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,384.29 or 1.00289251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00043085 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00048113 BTC.

About Wolf Safe Poor People

Wolf Safe Poor People’s official Twitter account is @RoboWolf8

Wolf Safe Poor People Coin Trading

