Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) PT Lowered to GBX 4,400 at Berenberg Bank

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,200 ($70.72) to GBX 4,400 ($59.84) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($63.92) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($63.92) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($67.46) to GBX 6,000 ($81.60) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($76.16) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,037.50 ($68.51).

Shares of LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 3,644 ($49.56) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of GBX 3,600 ($48.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,595 ($76.09). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,335.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,626.40. The company has a market capitalization of £4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55.

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($55.15), for a total transaction of £4,055,000 ($5,514,755.88).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

