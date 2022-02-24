Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WING. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.29.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $139.35 on Tuesday. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $112.49 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 140.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $795,717.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,642 shares of company stock worth $4,333,057 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 1,400.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Wingstop by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 641.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

