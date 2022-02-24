Wing (WING) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.27 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Wing has a total market capitalization of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wing has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00041886 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,388.97 or 0.06716028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,434.27 or 0.99614952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00043424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00048545 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

