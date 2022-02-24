Whiteheart (WHITE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $62,799.00

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $62,799.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded 21% lower against the dollar. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for about $276.18 or 0.00716433 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00042446 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.90 or 0.06853330 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,514.48 or 0.99910007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00043348 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00048228 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.