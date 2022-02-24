White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,032.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,029.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1,064.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.50. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $978.51 and a 52-week high of $1,243.57.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $10.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $9.92. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 49.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,621,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 19.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

