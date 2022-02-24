Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.05

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 15521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.84.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UP. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at $2,297,000. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth about $496,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $683,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.