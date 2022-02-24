Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 78,752 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,142,085 shares.The stock last traded at $43.81 and had previously closed at $43.50.
WPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44.
About Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.
