WEX (NYSE:WEX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.200-$11.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion.WEX also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.550-$2.650 EPS.

Shares of WEX stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,785. WEX has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $234.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.96 and a 200 day moving average of $159.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.09.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,677,000 after purchasing an additional 140,304 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 465,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,286,000 after purchasing an additional 260,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 78.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,185,000 after purchasing an additional 129,958 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 36,674 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

