Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Position Reduced by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,851 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 5.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund alerts:

Shares of PAI stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,552. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund (Get Rating)

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.