West Pharmaceutical Services’ (WST) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.22 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of WST stock opened at $357.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $475.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

