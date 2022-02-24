West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

West Pharmaceutical Services has increased its dividend payment by 21.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 29 years. West Pharmaceutical Services has a payout ratio of 7.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to earn $9.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $357.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $406.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $424.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $750,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,211,000 after purchasing an additional 25,701 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

