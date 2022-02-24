Wells Fargo & Company Cuts RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target to $15.00

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 121.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RealReal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of RealReal from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RealReal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Get RealReal alerts:

NASDAQ REAL traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.77. 173,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,163,158. RealReal has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $625.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.24.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RealReal will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $358,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 8,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $67,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,284 shares of company stock worth $1,447,755. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 100.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in RealReal in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in RealReal by 2,059.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in RealReal by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RealReal (Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.