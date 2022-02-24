Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 361 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 705,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $84,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Republic Services by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 59,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Republic Services by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 178,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after purchasing an additional 133,546 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its position in Republic Services by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 83,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

Republic Services stock opened at $115.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.87 and its 200 day moving average is $128.49. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.62 and a twelve month high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.42%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 362,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,503,065.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

