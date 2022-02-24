Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,392,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 196,886 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Belden were worth $81,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Belden by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Belden by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Belden by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Belden during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDC. Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. increased their price objective on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $53.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.97. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.66 and a 12 month high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

