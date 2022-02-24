Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 1,258,528 Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,854,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258,528 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.05% of Niu Technologies worth $89,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 54.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,934,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,982,000 after buying an additional 1,039,166 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 54.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,934,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,657,000 after buying an additional 1,030,260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 39.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,323,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,217,000 after buying an additional 371,341 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 293.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,104,000 after buying an additional 185,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Niu Technologies during the third quarter worth about $3,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NIU opened at $12.24 on Thursday. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.44 million, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.51). Niu Technologies had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $190.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Niu Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

