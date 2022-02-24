Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 177.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607,083 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Cognex were worth $76,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Cognex by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Cognex by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cognex by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CGNX shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.22.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $63.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.67. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $61.59 and a one year high of $92.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

