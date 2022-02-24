Wellington Management Group LLP Has $79.72 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,048 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $79,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ES opened at $79.70 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $92.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.08%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ES shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Eversource Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.