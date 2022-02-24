Wellington Management Group LLP Has $72.52 Million Stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,505,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159,308 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $72,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 269.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 86,261 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter valued at $350,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter valued at $10,645,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,380,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,640,000 after acquiring an additional 406,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 35.1% in the third quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 844,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,471,000 after acquiring an additional 219,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLI stock opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $826.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.88. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $21.24.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

