WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,105,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,698,000 after buying an additional 256,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,401,000 after purchasing an additional 103,432 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,442,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 91.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,380 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,220.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,744,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,034 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WEC opened at $88.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.88.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.728 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.95%.

WEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

