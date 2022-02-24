Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Weatherford International Public Limited Company provides oil field services and equipment. The Company offers drilling solutions, gas well unloading, restoration and other related activities. Weatherford International Public Limited Company is based in TX, United States. “

WFRD has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark started coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of WFRD stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $29.49. 2,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,334. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Weatherford International has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $35.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.05.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.63). On average, research analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WFRD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Weatherford International by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,230,000 after buying an additional 665,539 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 1,119.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 26,290 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 300.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 46,974 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 525,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

