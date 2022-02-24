Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stolper Co boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.6% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PM opened at $108.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.98 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

