Wealth Quarterback LLC Trims Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Wealth Quarterback LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

Shares of XT opened at $54.98 on Thursday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $54.93 and a twelve month high of $67.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.35.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.

