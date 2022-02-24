Wealth Quarterback LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $68.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $61.17 and a 12-month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

