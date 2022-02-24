WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $203.25

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $203.25 and last traded at $203.25, with a volume of 823 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $208.68.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99 and a beta of -0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 33.03%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 66.24%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in WD-40 by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,860,000 after buying an additional 87,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WD-40 by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,100,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $513,793,000 after buying an additional 69,532 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,886,000 after buying an additional 55,061 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WD-40 by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,422,000 after buying an additional 54,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada and Latin America.

