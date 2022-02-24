Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) will post ($0.47) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 75,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,246. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $11.09. The stock has a market cap of $158.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.22.

In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $76,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,080 shares of company stock valued at $146,152. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,593,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,563,000 after buying an additional 2,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,602,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,594,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,427,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,824,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,894,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 56,576 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

