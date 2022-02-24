Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) CAO Leslie K. Nagy Sells 76 Shares

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.65, for a total transaction of $10,765.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of WM opened at $140.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.89. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.00 and a 52 week high of $168.04. The company has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $686,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,997,279,000 after purchasing an additional 407,039 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $1,351,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.71.
About Waste Management (Get Rating)
Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Waste Management (WM)
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.