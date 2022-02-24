Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) CAO Leslie K. Nagy Sells 76 Shares

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.65, for a total transaction of $10,765.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WM opened at $140.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.89. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.00 and a 52 week high of $168.04. The company has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $686,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,997,279,000 after purchasing an additional 407,039 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $1,351,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.71.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

