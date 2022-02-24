Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $32.12 and last traded at $31.83, with a volume of 1765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.26.

The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. Warrior Met Coal had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is -46.51%.

HCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after buying an additional 183,615 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,389,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -72.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.