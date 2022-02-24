Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $31.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -72.88 and a beta of 1.06. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $32.61.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. Warrior Met Coal had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.51%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,435,000 after buying an additional 73,815 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,631,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,862,000 after buying an additional 181,390 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 93.7% during the second quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,978,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after buying an additional 957,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,794,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,128,000 after buying an additional 30,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 27.1% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,693,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after buying an additional 361,288 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

