Wallbridge Mining (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Trading Down 2.5%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 332,574 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 166,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38.
Wallbridge Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WLBMF)
