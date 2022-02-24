Wallbridge Mining (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Trading Down 2.5%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 332,574 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 166,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WLBMF)

Wallbridge Mining Co Ltd. engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. Its project portfolio includes Denison property, Parking Offset properties, East Range properties, Fenelon, and Beschefer. The company was founded by Risto Laamanen on June 3, 1996 and is headquartered in Lively, Canada.

