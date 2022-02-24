W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $23.500-$25.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $23.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.10 billion-$14.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.93 billion.

NYSE GWW traded down $9.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $462.39. 322,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $372.71 and a 1-year high of $527.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.62.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.66%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GWW. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $497.36.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 477.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 219.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

