W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $23.500-$25.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $23.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.10 billion-$14.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.93 billion.
NYSE GWW traded down $9.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $462.39. 322,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $372.71 and a 1-year high of $527.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.62.
W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on GWW. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $497.36.
In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 477.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 219.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About W.W. Grainger (Get Rating)
W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.
