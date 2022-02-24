Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,155 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,723 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $49,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VMC. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 973.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.87.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $175.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $157.80 and a 12-month high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

About Vulcan Materials (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.