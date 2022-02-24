Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,201,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543,875 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Vroom were worth $26,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the third quarter worth $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 62,850.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 23.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the second quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $5.57 on Thursday. Vroom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

VRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vroom from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vroom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

In other Vroom news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

