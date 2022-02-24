VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:VSL)

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:VSL opened at GBX 92.16 ($1.25) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28, a current ratio of 33.85 and a quick ratio of 33.68. VPC Specialty Lending Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 80.28 ($1.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 98.20 ($1.34). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 93.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 91.52. The company has a market cap of £256.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

