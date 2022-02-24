VP (LON:VP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $973.75

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 973.75 ($13.24) and traded as low as GBX 918.80 ($12.50). VP shares last traded at GBX 918.80 ($12.50), with a volume of 866 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VP. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,310 ($17.82) price objective on shares of VP in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of VP from GBX 950 ($12.92) to GBX 1,050 ($14.28) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get VP alerts:

The company has a market cap of £369.42 million and a PE ratio of 22.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 944.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 973.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. VP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

About VP (LON:VP)

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.