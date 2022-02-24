Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 4,245 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 16.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,461,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,635 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $148,351,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 577,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $68.94 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

